NMCH welcomes City Power apology over false debt listing

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital has welcomed a formal correction from City Power after the power utility falsely announced that the hospital owed R47 million in electricity bills.

The utility issued an apology to the hospital after it was incorrectly included on a list of health facilities that are at risk of having power supply cut off due to non-payment.

The hospitals include the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital and Johannesburg General Hospital, among others.

Joburg's City Power has apologised to the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital for its mistake, citing that it was mistaken for another children's hospital.

City Power clarified that the Children's Memorial Institute in Braampark was the hospital that owed the city.

Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital CEO Dr Nonkululeko Boikhutso said while they were relieved, the announcement was extremely stressful.

"As much as we are a government-assisted hospital, we also rely on donors. We are just glad it was rectified. I think everybody was stressed when they saw."

Boikhutso added that such reports did not look good for the hospital, as they made donors question its ability to manage funds.