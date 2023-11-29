NCOP delays passing of NHI Bill to 6 December

The bill, intended to provide universal health access for all South Africans, has been moving through the parliamentary process since 2019 and was scheduled for final adoption on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The passing of the National Health Insurance Bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) was deferred on Wednesday afternoon without explanation.

Last week, business organisations wrote to Parliament and the deputy president to express their concern that public input had largely been ignored.

But presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has moved to allay fears that the controversial bill would be signed into law without the president’s due consideration.

The National Health Insurance Bill, that could spell the death knell for private medical aids, has been preceded by more than a decade of planning and the piloting of services.

On Wednesday, chief whip in the National Council of Provinces, Seiso Mohai, pulled the passing of the bill from the agenda.

"The consideration of the National Health Insurance Bill of 2019 be deferred to the 6th of December, next week Wednesday."

No changes have been made to the bill that was passed by the National Assembly in June, much to the consternation of business organisations.

But Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the process was not over.

"I don’t think there should be any panic with regards to the passing of the NHI Bill. The president will do whatever is necessary to ensure that bill passes constitutional muster and that it delivers to its ultimate objective."

COSATU said it was dismayed the bill’s passing had been delayed because government was pandering to the private industry’s insatiable lust for profits.