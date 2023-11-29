More state entities achieving a clean audit, Auditor-General tells MPs

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke and the Office of the Auditor-General on Tuesday presented the audit outcomes for national and provincial government for the 2022/2023 financials.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has noted a significant improvement in audits with more state entities achieving a clean audit.

Maluleke and the Office of the Auditor-General on Wednesday presented the audit outcomes for national and provincial government for the 2022/2023 financials.

Maluleke told the standing committee on the auditor-general that while there was an improvement, the late submission of financial statements continued to be a problem.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke told the standing committee that they audited a total of 418 auditees that were governed by the Public Finance Management Act.

These included national departments and SOEs like Alexkor and PRASA.



Maluleke started off by noting the good news.

"Let’s start with the good news first. The number of clean audits has increased quite significantly and I think that’s quite important. If you're looking at a PFMA cycle that looks after an expenditure budget of R3.1 trillion together."

But she said that a lot more could be done in terms of submitting financials on time.

"When there is lateness on a repeated basis, it starts to compromise transparency and accountability."

Maluleke also noted the improved audits in problem areas like the Eastern Cape, saying that while the Western Cape retained top spot, the province was no longer the clear "outlier".