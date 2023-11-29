Meyiwa trial: More direct links drawn between Ntanzi and Adv Dominic Mjiyako

The State has insisted that Mjiyako was Ntanzi’s lawyer on record when he made a confession before a magistrate in 2020, with two investigators also drawing direct links between the two on separate occasions.

TSHWANE - More direct links have been drawn between one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers and Advocate Dominic Mjiyako.

The court has been hearing evidence from the lead investigator in the case as part of a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of two confession statements by two of the accused.

While the State has insisted Mjiyako was the lawyer on record for Bongani Ntanzi when he made a confession before a magistrate in June 2020, the defence insists he was not represented.

Mjiyako’s name seems to be following Ntanzi like a shadow, despite his attempts to distance himself from him.

First, it was Magistrate Vivian Cronje who testified that Ntanzi was legally represented when she took his confession statement by a Dominic Mjiyako.

Then, one of the investigators, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, told the court that Ntanzi was also represented by Mjiyako for a possession of ammunition case in the Tlhabane Magistrates Court.

On Tuesday, the lead investigator, Bongani Gininda, also drew direct links between Ntanzi and Mjiyako, saying he met the lawyer with Ntanzi in the prison cells where he was kept at the Pretoria North Police Station.

"Accused number two already indicated to me that this is my attorney."

Furthermore, when all the accused made their first appearance for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder in the Boksburg Magistrates Court, four of the five men were without legal representation, and only Ntanzi had an attorney on record called Dominic Mjiyako.