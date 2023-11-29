Meyiwa: Tension flares between judge, defence lawyer over cross-examination

The defence started the cross-examination of one of the lead investigators of this case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

JOHANNESBURG - The documentation used for the arrest of one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers has led to a rise in tensions between the defence and the presiding judge in the Pretoria High Court.

This is on the arrests and confession statements allegedly made by two of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s 2014 murder.

The court is hearing a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of the confessions.

Mngomezulu: "My lord, I think I will request an adjournment because if the court is interrupting my cross-examination you are taking me out of the line now."

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng: "No, I can't."

Mngomezulu: "May I just adjourn the matter and try again tomorrow?"

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "No, no way. Let's continue."

There was a moment of tension between Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng and the lawyer for the first two accused, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, as he sought to cross-examine lead investigator, Bongani Gininda, on the issuing of a warrant for the arrest of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya in connection with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

"The reason why I'm dwelling on this aspect is this is the first time I heard about the J50. I need to thoroughly consult with accused number 1 and 2 to my satisfaction," said Mngomezulu.

But Brigadier Gininda said the J50 warrant had always been in the docket that he gave to the defence before the start of the trial.

Mngomezulu will continue with his cross-examination on Thursday.