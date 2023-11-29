Mantashe to trade unions amid Implats deaths: 'We don't campaign on disasters'

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says a disaster like the one at the Impala Platinum mine where 11 people died occurs, it serves as an opportunity for unions to make inputs on improving workers' safety.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has warned trade unions not to use the Impala Platinum mine disaster for their recruitment campaigns.

On Monday afternoon, 11 workers died at the Rustenberg-based mine when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault in its conveyance system, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

With investigations underway to determine the cause of the accident, the majority union at the mine - the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) - has blamed Impala management for being negligent in their health and safety protocols.

Mantashe says when a mining disaster like this happens, it is an opportunity for trade unions to make inputs on how to improve workers' safety.

"We are moving towards zero harm, and we can only achieve that when we work together. When there is a disaster like this one, we pay attention to it, [and] draw lessons from it. What we're not going to do is stand on tables and shout about it. We don't campaign on disasters."

Meanwhile, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said the organisation suggested the Health and Safety Act be amended, to make it possible for employers to be charged with culpable homicide in cases where negligence resulted in a worker dying.

"But they will never. Who is going to charge them because the politicians have an interest in these mines. I mean, if they never have an interest, the Mine Health and Safety Act would have been amended a long time ago."

The Impala mine has suspended all its underground operations until it finds and fixes the mechanical failure that caused the disaster.