Leigh Matthews' killer, Donovan Moodley, tried to escape from prison, court told

The court is hearing an application from Moodley, who is currently serving life in prison for the 2004 kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Leigh Matthews. He’s seeking to overturn the parole board's March decision to deny him parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that convict, Donovan Moodley, allegedly attempted to escape prison in the past.

Leigh Matthews’ father, Rob Matthews, has been granted permission from the court to have his voice heard in the application.

And his counsel, Advocate Annade Thiart-Hofmeyr, on Wednesday afternoon addressed the court and revealed that they had information that Donovan Moodley tried to make a run for it while in prison.

She said he had apparently even paid a sum of money to facilitate his escape.

She’s argued while this wasn’t before the board in March, should the court overturn its decision and replace it with one recommending Moodley for parole, as he’s asking, it should be considered going forward.