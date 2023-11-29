KZN's Mfume community living in fear following family mass killing

Four people died on Monday from a mass shooting after five gunmen stormed the Ngidi homestead in Mfume, just outside Durban.

DURBAN - Community members are living in fear in Mfume, just outside Durban, following the mass killing of a family on Monday.

Five armed men entered the Ngidi homestead in the area, killing four people.

It's the second shooting incident involving that family since 2022 - where the mother was shot and injured.

Police are investigating and a manhunt has been launched.

The Mfume area is a deeply rural area on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the deadly shooting, it has been quiet in the area, with some community members saying they usually only hear of such mass killings in other parts of Durban.

The neighbours, who asked not to be recorded, said they are scared, as they have no idea if the gunmen will return.

Police are now searching for the five armed suspects linked to the killing.