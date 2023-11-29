Implats tragedy ended hopes of closing 2023 with fewer deaths: Minerals Council

Eleven miners died, and 75 others were injured when a cage transporting them to the surface fell to the bottom of the shaft at the end of their shift on Monday afternoon, bringing the total mining accident fatalities for 2023 to 52.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council South Africa has described the deaths of almost a dozen mine workers at Impala Platinum mine as a "terrible blow" to hopes of ending the year with fewer industry fatalities.

Mine management at the Rustenburg operation described the tragedy as "a serious safety incident".

The council's Allan Seccombe said, that as of last Friday, the mining industry had recorded 41 fatalities in 2023 to date.

“The accident at Impala Platinum on Monday is a terrible blow to our ambition of ending 2023 with fewer fatalities than last year when there were 49 fatalities, the lowest on record, and the continuation of our journey towards zero harm.”