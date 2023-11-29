Implats offers to pay burial costs for 11 miners killed at Rustenburg mine

The company is still reeling from what it is calling its darkest day ever when a cage carrying a group of mineworkers malfunctioned and dropped into the bottom of the shaft.

JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum Mine has offered to take care of transport and burial costs for the eleven mineworkers who died at one of their shafts on Monday.

Families of both the deceased and injured mineworkers have flocked to the Rustenburg-based mine to check on their loved ones.

The North West is known as the platinum belt due to the number of platinum-producing mines in the province.

The province is a melting pot, with job seekers coming from all corners of the country to seek employment.

Eyewitness News understands that among the deceased at Impala Platinum Mine are workers who hail from as far as the Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng among other provinces.

Families who came to identify the bodies of their loved ones at the Majakaneng funeral parlour politely declined to speak to members of the media.

Meanwhile, internal and external investigations into what caused the disaster at Impala are still ongoing.