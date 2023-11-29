Death toll from accident at Implats' Rustenburg mine rises to 12

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Impala Platinum mine tragedy has risen to 12.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the mine said that one worker who was hospitalised succumbed to his injuries.

This comes after a lift carrying 86 miners plunged to the bottom of a shaft on Monday afternoon.

Seventy-four miners were injured in the accident while some more remain in a critical condition.

The mine has suspended all underground operations that require any form of winding as investigations and inquiries into the incident continue.

