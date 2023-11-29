'Forced to use alternative land for initiation' - Stellenbosch Initiation Forum

The Stellenbosch Initiation Forum’s chairperson said his ‘hands were forced’ into reaching an agreement with the municipality to use alternative land for initiation in Franshoek, despite it being far from access to necessary supplies and services.

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Initiation Forum has accused the municipality of continuously preventing cultural initiation activities in Idas Valley.

This is despite a Western Cape High Court judgment that ruled in favour of the forum continuing its activities in the area.

The practice of initiation - a rite of passage for boys to manhood, is performed by several African cultural groups.

The municipality, meanwhile, claims it's reached an outside court agreement with the forum to use alternative land for initiation in Franschhoek.

The forum’s chairperson, Chief Isaac Monaheng, agrees that there is a memorandum of understanding in place, but said his hand was forced.

"The boys were already started with their rituals. There was no turning back, so my hands were forced to take the alternative for this year even though I made it clear to the municipality the place is not suitable."

Monaheng said the boys and families are struggling because the alternative land is far from necessary supplies.

"There's no trees that we're using to build our initiates a shelter for them."

Monaheng added that an initiate has already died in the alternative land due to a lack of emergency services nearby.

The municipality has demarcated the Idas Valley area with a fence, and deployed law enforcement officials to prevent the families from using the plantation for initiation.