Fire between Grabouw & Houwhoek 'largely contained'

Overberg District Municipality fire chief, Reinhard Geldenhuys, said that the N2 was now open after the fire blocked off the road earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have managed to "largely contain" a blaze on farmland between Grabouw and Houwhoek along the N2.

Overberg District Municipality fire chief, Reinhard Geldenhuys, said that the N2 was now open after the fire blocked off the road earlier on Wednesday.

"The fire has been largely contained using aerial resources, land owners, fire vehicles and so on. We are still busy witha bit of a burnout to secure some of the flank but we've got all the agencies, Working on Fire, the rapid quick response teams from Stellenbosch, etc are all on scene."