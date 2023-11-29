Families of 11 miners who died at Implats mine begin identification process

On Monday afternoon, eleven workers at the Rustenburg mine died when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

On Monday afternoon, eleven workers at the Rustenburg mine died when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

At least 10 miners are still in critical condition from the incident

It’s a sombre mood at the Majakaneng funeral parlour in Brits, in the North West where the bodies of the eleven deceased mineworkers are being kept.

The majority of people coming to view the bodies have been women understood to be the wives and partners of the deceased miners.

The women are draped in blankets and scarves as a sign of mourning their loved ones.

Families of the deceased have politely declined to speak to members of the media at this stage, citing that they are still grieving.

The Impala Platinum mine said it would be supporting the families with the burial costs.