Ex-Palestine minister tells CT supporters he fears for his family in Gaza

Dr Basem Naeem was part of a group of pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrating in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

CAPE TOWN - As the world observes International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine, former Palestinian health minister, Dr Basem Naeem, said that he feared for his family in Gaza.

Dr Naeem addressed pro-Palestine supporters gathered at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town's CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

He said that he left his family in Gaza a few days before the attacks happened.

The former Palestine health minister said that he'd had minimal communication with his family since he left the country.

"We have been disconnected for days and days and every time we open WhatsApp to follow up with the news, we're expecting usually the worst."

The truce between Israel and Hamas comes to an end on Wednesday and there's a push to extend it by a few days to allow for the release of more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.