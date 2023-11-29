England captain Farrell to miss Six Nations to prioritise mental health

In a statement on Wednesday, English Premiership club Saracens said the 32-year-old would continue to captain and play for them.

LONDON - England captain Owen Farrell will not be available for the 2024 Six Nations after deciding to take a break from international rugby "to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing".

In a statement on Wednesday, English Premiership club Saracens said the 32-year-old would continue to captain and play for them.

"Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing," Saracens said.

"This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.

"He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club. As always, Owen will have the full support of everyone at the club."

Farrell has won 112 caps since making his international debut in 2012 and is England's all-time leading points scorer, amassing 1,237 points.

The fly-half captained England to the final of the 2019 World Cup and the last four at this year's World Cup in France, which ended in a heartbreaking 16-15 defeat to eventual winners South Africa.

England head coach Steve Borthwick hailed Farrell's courage for opening up about his mental health.

"He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country," he said.

"It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner.

"Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires."

Farrell is the latest high-profile sports star to draw attention to mental pressures at the elite level.

England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes took a six-month break in 2021 to prioritise his mental health before making a successful return.

US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles took a two-year break from the sport, only returning to action in recent months.

George Ford and Marcus Smith are expected to battle it out for the fly-half role that Farrell has largely occupied for the past 11 years.

Ford shone in the opening two games of the World Cup in victories over Argentina and Japan as Farrell served a suspension for being sent off in a warm-up match against Wales.

Smith ended up featuring most prominently at full-back during the World Cup, but could now get more of an opportunity to shine in the position where he plays his club rugby for Harlequins.

England begin their Six Nations campaign away to Italy on 3 February.

Borthwick's men also travel to Scotland and France, with Wales and Ireland set to make the trip to Twickenham.

England have not won the Six Nations title since 2020 but were the only northern hemisphere side to reach the semi-finals of the recent World Cup.