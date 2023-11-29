Court hears parole board member fell asleep during Donovan Moodley's hearing

Donovan Moodley is attempting to overturn the most recent decision to refuse him parole and central to his case are his claims of bias against the parole board.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg High Court has heard how during Donovan Moodley’s parole hearing earlier this year in March, a parole board member fell asleep.

In 2005, Moodley pleaded guilty to kidnapping 21-year-old Leigh Matthews from outside Bond University in Sandton and later murdering her despite her parents having paid a ransom at his request.

Moodley is currently serving a life sentence for his crimes.

On Wednesday, he’s attempting to overturn the most recent decision to refuse him parole.

Central to Donovan Moodley’s case on Wednesday are his claims of bias against the parole board.

And before the court on Wednesday, Advocate Muhammed Vally, who’s representing Donavan Moodley, has revealed how one of the members of the parole board that convened to consider him for early release in March actually fell asleep.

It’s understood that the board member in question was a police representative.

Vally’s argued this, on its own, was grounds enough for the parole board’s ultimate decision not to recommend him for parole to be reviewed and set aside.

He’s also made various other submissions, including that the board relied on allegations that Moodley made an illegal recording while in prison to conclude he wasn’t rehabilitated even though he’s never been charged for it.

Moodley wants the court to substitute the board’s decision with one recommending his release, which would then be sent to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to make the final call.