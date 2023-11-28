WC govt: No money for June & Sep floods from National Disaster Management Centre

This is despite the floods being declared national disasters.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said it won't be receiving any money from the National Disaster Management Centre for the June and September floods.

This is despite the floods being declared national disasters.

Buildings, roads, bridges, and water networks were badly damaged when torrential rains ripped through the Western Cape in June and September.

Provincial Finance MEC Mireille Wenger said damage to public and agriculture infrastructure amounted to R845 million and R500 million respectively.

However, Wenger said they've been told that there's no money available to support the work needed to recover and repair damages.

"We have not and will not receive funding this year from the National Disaster Management Centre, as their funds set aside specifically to respond to disasters are depleted."

Wenger said the province had allocated some money to fix some of the damages.

"So this adjustment budget includes a R150 million in 2024/25 for roads infrastructure and R43 million for repairs to agricultural infrastructure damaged by floods."