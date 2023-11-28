Tensions flare in Parly after NFP's Emam tosses coins at opposition benches

Tensions flared when the NFP's parliamentary leader Shaik Emam tossed a bag of silver coins at the opposition benches in an apparent biblical reference to express his disgust at parties who support Israel.

CAPE TOWN - Differences over the Gaza-Israel war took a religious slant in the National Assembly on Tuesday during debate on the budget of the Department of International Relations.

Tensions flared when the NFP's parliamentary leader Shaik Emam tossed a bag of silver coins at the opposition benches in an apparent biblical reference to express his disgust at parties who support Israel.

The showdown was sparked by ACDP leader, Kenneth Meshoe, who called on government to appeal to Hamas to release all the hostages captured on 7 October.

Meshoe has welcomed the release of hostages from Gaza, some of whom are South African.

But NFP MP Shaik Emam, wearing a Palestinian scarf, said Meshoe was trying to mislead South Africans about the situation in the Middle East.

Dangling a clear bag containing silver coins, Emam tossed it over the podium in the direction of the opposition benches.

"So there is 30 silver coins. I give it to you all. Take it and sell your souls and sell your leader, your saviour that you brag about - that’s how disgusting you are."

The IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe pointed out that MPs are not allowed to bring props to the podium without permission.

"I think he was unparliamentary that he threw coins at us."

Emam was supported by MPs heckling from the virtual platform.

"ACDP - Judas Iscariot."

At the request of the House chairperson, Emam then apologised for tossing the coins and promised to retrieve them from the floor.