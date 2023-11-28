State opposed to granting man accused of Joburg teacher murder bail

Bafana Makhunela, a 21-year-old student, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with Kirsten Kluyts’s murder and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State is “vehemently opposed” to the granting of bail for the 21-year-old student arrested in connection with Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’s murder.

Thirty-four-year-old Kluyts was reportedly raped and strangled to death while taking part in a MyRun event at George Lea Park, in Sandton.

The police arrested Bafana Makhungela at a student residence on a charge of murder on Sunday afternoon.

He made a brief first appearance in the dock of the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday.

Makhungela emerged from the dock with a hood covering his face but was asked to remove it by the court.

The court heard that he intended on appointing his own attorney, as opposed to making use of legal aid.

The case has been postponed to 5 December.