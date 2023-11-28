State may add more charges against man accused of killing Kirsten Kluyts

Bafana Makhungela, a 21-year-old Varsity College student, was arrested for the crime on Sunday and made his first appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday when the case was postponed to next week for him to secure legal representation.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the murder case of teacher Kirsten Kluyts has not ruled out adding more charges against the man accused of killing her, Bafana Makhungela.

Kluyts was found dead after taking part in the MyRun event in Sandton in late October.

She was reportedly raped and strangled to death.

Makhungela, a 21-year-old Varsity College student, was arrested for the crime on Sunday and made his first appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday when the case was postponed to next week for him to secure legal representation.

He is currently facing only one charge of murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane: "The investigations are ongoing. There are still outstanding DNA results the State needs to acquire therefore for now the only charge that he’s facing is that of murder. We will be guided by the outcome of the outstanding investigation, whether or not additional charges should be added to the one that he’s facing."