Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Testimony of lead investigator resumes

Brigadier Bongani Gininda started giving testimony on Monday, where he began detailing how one of the five accused made admissions about his involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

TSHWANE - The much-anticipated testimony by the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will resume on Tuesday morning in the Pretoria High Court.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda started giving testimony on Monday.

Five men stand accused of the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Gininda began detailing how one of the accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya made admissions regarding his involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

"I further informed him, my lord, that my interview will relate to the killing Senzo Meyiwa. I further, my lord, established from him rather, asking if he had taken any drug substance that day or medication and the answer was, ‘no’. I further asked if he had taken any liquor or intoxicating substance, the answer was, ‘no’."