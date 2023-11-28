SAFTU to protest in Joburg in solidarity with people of Palestine

The union will demonstrate in Johannesburg on Wednesday alongside trade union COSATU (Congress of South African Trade Unions), humanitarian group BDS SA and other political parties.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) is planning to protest in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid an ongoing war between the country and Israel.

In October, Hamas gunmen launched surprise attacks on Israel, killing hundreds and holding dozens more hostage in Gaza.

Israel retaliated with air strikes, killing more than 14,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

"The marchers will assemble at 10AM at Marie Fitzgerald Square in Newtown and will proceed to Mandela Bridge and from there to Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein," said SAFTU spokesperson, Trevor Shaku.