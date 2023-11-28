SA can't afford litigation if NHI signed into law in current form - Business SA

Last week, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) select committee on health and social services took a decision to adopt the bill without any changes.

JOHANNESBURG - Business for South Africa said the country cannot afford any litigation should the National Health Insurance Bill be signed into law in its current form.

This despite stakeholders, including Business for South Africa and Business Unity South Africa, making submissions for its amendment.

The bill is now scheduled to come before the NCOP on Wednesday and if it’s passed there, it will be tabled to the president to be signed into law.

Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston said they don’t believe it passes constitutional muster.

"If the president signs it into law, then I have no doubt there will be countless legal challenges. We will be tied up in litigation at the very time when the country, the government, and the individuals concerned can neither afford the time nor money to do that and would be better, it seems to me, to apply their minds to make sure they’ve taken all of these factors into consideration and to put in place a proposition that’s going to meet everybody’s requirements as effectively as possible."