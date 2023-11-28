Ramaphosa: Young boys must be taught that women are not objects

As the country marks 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed government's commitment to rooting out patriarchy.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country marks 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed government's commitment to rooting out patriarchy.

He was speaking at the African Union's 3rd Men's Conference on Positive Masculinity in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

This on the back of a scathing report presented by Police Minister Bheki Cele showing that over 10,000 women were raped between July and September this year.

Ramaphosa said that young boys need to be taught that women were not objects.

"It is these assumptions, and in some cases traditions, that lead young men to believe that women are property and that they are worth less than men. This is a conversation that men need to have."

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old man was seen on video viciously stabbing his girlfriend at a private residence for CPUT students.

While crime stats have shown that government's fight against GBV is not yielding the desired outcomes, Ramaphosa said that positive masculinity initiatives had been taken to higher learning institutions.

"I was told by a university vice-chancellor that prior to having men's dialogues on the campus, the harassment of women on that campus was rife. But he then testified that after they commenced holding men's dialogues on campus, they suddenly saw a drop in the abuse of women."