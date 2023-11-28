Ramaphosa asks African countries to act against gender pay gaps with urgency

According to data released by the World Economic Forum South African women earn between 23 and 35% less than men for the same job.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on African countries to join South Africa in acting against gender pay gaps with urgency.

He was speaking at the African Union's 3rd Men's Conference on Positive Masculinity in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

According to data released by the World Economic Forum, South African women earn between 23% and 35% less than men for the same job.

Ramaphosa said African countries needed to establish policies that would advance gender equality in the context of salary gaps.

"One of the simple laws that needs to be passed is discrimination in pay levels where men and women are paid different salaries for the same job. We must ban that type of practice. We must develop clear policies on how he advance women's empowerment."