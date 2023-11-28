Police hunting suspects linked to murders of 4 family members on KZN South Coast

Police said a manhunt is still underway after four members of the Ngidi family were injured by unknown gunmen in Mfume, on the KZN south coast on Monday.

On Monday, four members of the Ngidi family were shot and killed by unknown suspects in their homes.

This incident took place in the Mfume area, outside Durban.

Police said they were hunting for at least five suspects linked to this case.

Police said a manhunt was still underway after four members of the Ngidi family were killed by unknown gunmen in Mfume, on the KZN South Coast on Monday.

Another person, who was identified as their neighbour, was also injured during the attack.

“Information at police's disposal at this stage is that at least five armed assailants entered the homestead and opened fire at the 64-year-old father of the house, his wife (60), their 32-year-old son, and a 19-year-old nephew who were all in the same house. A neighbour, who is believed to be a girlfriend to one of the deceased, was shot in the legs and is receiving medical attention at a hospital," said KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.

This is also not the first incident to rock the Ngidi homestead, as in 2022, the mother was shot and injured.

Police are now investigating both incidents, with no arrests made.