Patel remains hopeful SA will continue to benefit from AGOA

CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel remains hopeful that South Africa will continue to benefit from the USA's Africa Growth and Opportunity Act - AGOA - and even possibly expand the list of products it can export duty-free.

He told Parliament on Tuesday while government would like to see changes made to AGOA's graduation policy - it did not want this to delay a decision by the US government to extend the preferential arrangement with African countries for another ten years.

Patel said in the interim, government was meeting regularly with business fora to discuss how they could scale up their use of AGOA.



Minister Patel said that government was hoping for an early confirmation next year of the extension of AGOA benefits, which expires in 2025.

Patel said while government would like to see an expansion of the list of products that could benefit from duty-free export, such as its beef products - it doesn’t want these negotiations to delay an extension of the act.

"We haven’t made a big public statement on those products, because at this stage, it’s not in our interest to get a number of lobby groups in the US feeling threatened by the extension of AGOA. We have got to manage with this due care."

Patel said there’s no definitive way to calculate exactly how many jobs could be affected if South Africa were to no longer benefit from the act.

Last year, AGOA accounted for about two percent of South Africa’s total exports.