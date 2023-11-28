Part of stay of prosecution application in 'Amigos' case to be held in-camera

Uruguayan businessmen Gaston Savoi and Fernando Praderi are currently facing graft charges related to the supply of water purification plants and oxygen self-generating units for the KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape Departments of Health.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the accused in the "Amigos" case, in their bid to have part of a stay of prosecution application they’re bringing held in-camera.

Uruguayan businessmen Gaston Savoi and Fernando Praderi, together with Savoi’s company, Intaka Holdings, are currently facing graft charges related to the supply of water purification plants and oxygen self-generating units for the KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape Departments of Health.

The case has been dragging on for more than a decade and they’re now bringing a stay of prosecution application, in which they claim legally privileged documents were seized from them.

The accused in the case want to hand the documents in question up as part of their application but they don’t want them disclosed publicly, and so approached the courts in an effort to have this done behind closed doors.

The High Court found against them and they were subsequently refused leave to appeal both by a full bench and then the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

But in a unanimous ruling handed down on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ruled in their favour.

It’s highlighted though, that if the presiding court ultimately determines that the documents aren’t protected by privilege, they should be placed in the public domain.

The court’s also issued a costs order against the National Prosecuting Authority and the SAPS, which both opposed the application.