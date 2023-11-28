Nzimande to lay criminal complaint against Mdwaba over corruption allegations

Mdwaba, who owns investment firm Thuja Holdings, has accused three Cabinet ministers and ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him linked to an agreement between his company and the UIF.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Mzimande is set to lay a criminal complaint against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba, who has accused him and other politicians of corruption.

Mdwaba, who owns investment firm Thuja Holdings, has accused three Cabinet ministers and ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him linked to an agreement between his company and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Nzimande is expected to lay the charge on Tuesday afternoon, claiming that Mdwaba failed to report known or suspected corruption to law enforcement authorities.

Department spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi: "A failure to report criminality constitutes a criminal offence. It is public knowledge that Mr Mthunzi Mdwaba alleges to have personal knowledge of corruption perpetrated by Minister Nzimande, so personal that Mr Mdwaba himself was approached where a solicitation of a bribe was sought in relation to a tender or a contract he was seeking from the Department of Labour."