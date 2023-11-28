NPA says it's taking an aggressive approach to GBV cases

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s taking an aggressive approach to gender-based violence cases.

This as 21-year-old Varsity College student, Bafana Makhungela, made his first appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday for allegedly murdering 34-year-old Johannesburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts.

Kluyts was attacked while participating in a MyRun event at George Lea Park in October.

The case unfolds amid the annual observation of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign, which began last week.

While the State in the case cited it will oppose bail for Makhungela, NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, highlighted the general approach to these kinds of cases outside court on Tuesday.

"We have adopted an approach of vehement prosecution against those that commit violent crimes against women and children."

Mjonondwane said that the NPA played an important role in terms of prosecuting GBV cases and being the voice of vulnerable groups.

"Hence, in every case that is GBV-related, as the State, the main approach is to oppose bail and is to also argue for harsher sentences so that we can be in a position to deter like-minded individuals from committing similar offences."