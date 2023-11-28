Multi-Party Charter, civil groups meet on bringing about political change in SA

The purpose of the meeting was to gain an understanding from different community organisations on what to do to bring about political change in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties under the banner of the Multi-Party Charter are seeking guidance from civil organisations to change South Africa’s political landscape for the better.

The Multi-Party charter, comprising eight opposition parties, galvanised members of civil society in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to gain an understanding from different community organisations on what to do to bring about political change in South Africa.

The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, previously referred to as the Moonshot Pact, may not see eye-to-eye on everything but the parties do agree that it will take more than unseating the African National Congress (ANC) to truly improve the lives of South Africans.

Civil society organisations have increasingly become the last line of defence, fighting on behalf of ordinary citizens against corruption, poor service delivery and abuse of power by elected officials.

By working with the civil sector, the political formation is aiming to identify what communities really need.

"It would be arrogant in the political sphere to say, as politicians and political parties, we have all the answers. And if we are really going to build an ecosystem of change in South Africa, it's going to require the best of every South African. And that is why we are here today to listen to you because we regard civil society and the people of South Africa as key stakeholders," DA leader, John Steenhuisen said.

The parties say they hope that mobilising and uniting civil society will show voters that change is within reach next year.