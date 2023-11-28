Mineral Resources Dept launches probe into mine deaths at Implats mine

Speaking at a media briefing in Rustenburg on Tuesday afternoon, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe announced that a commission of inquiry into the accident would be established.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources Department has launched an investigation after eleven miners died at the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg in the North West.

It's understood that a lift transporting workers to the surface from underground began descending rapidly, leaving over 70 people injured.

Mining company, Implats, has described the tragic accident as the darkest day in its history.

"The government will be facilitating that process and the company will be giving evidence. A report will be a sequel of that process. That system of inquiry is a norm in mining. We are going to do what is prescribed by law in the mining industry."

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Implats tragedy, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) wants "negligent" mine bosses to be charged with culpable homicide in cases of workers dying while on site.

AMCU is the only recognised union at the Impala mine.

Speaking on the sidelines at the mine, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said that there needed to be serious consequences for companies not prioritising worker safety.

"AMCU has been calling for the amendment of the Mine Health and Safety Act for these company bosses to be really accountable, especially to be charged with culpable homicide. Some of these accidents are repeated and is an accident that could have been avoided."