Master’s Office not on its knees, but more needs to be done: Justice Ministry

The Master's Office has come under fire recently for its numerous service delivery issues, including its long queues, system problems, documents going missing, poor infrastructure and load shedding - among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery says while there is a way to get the Master’s Office running efficiently, he does not believe it has suffered a complete collapse.

The Master’s Office serves a vital function in terms of dealing with the deceased's estates, liquidations, registering trusts, and administering the Guardian's Fund - among other things.

Its functioning has been hamstrung of late, though.

This is due to long queues, system problems, documents going missing, poor infrastructure, load shedding and backlogs.

Jeffery said while there were issues at some Master’s Offices, generally they had been meeting their targets.

“I’m not disputing that there are problems of service delivery in the Master’s Office, I’m just raising the question of I don’t think it’s a complete collapse, but yes, there is a lot that needs to be done. It is definitely not where it should be in terms of service delivery.”

The Justice Ministry recently announced a “rescue plan”, which Jeffery said was “quite comprehensive”.

“The plan is basically, for example with human capital, staff shortages to look at seconding staff from other branches. The issue of load shedding, there’s an attempt to put in generators in the Master’s Offices that don’t have them.”