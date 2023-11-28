Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks detectives nab fourth suspect

The 41-year-old was apprehended in Eastern Cape by Hawks detectives when he appeared in court, in connection with an unrelated matter.

CAPE TOWN - Detectives of the Hawks have netted a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of Cape Town politician and community activist Loyiso Nkohla.

The 41-year-old man was apprehended on Monday in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, where he appeared in court in connection with an unrelated matter.

"The suspect is expected to appear in transit in the East London Magistrates Court this morning [Tuesday]," said Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi.

READ: Loyiso Nkohla's widow angry that people he cared for allegedly murdered him

“Thereafter, he will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on 01 December 2023 where he will be joining his co-accused."

Nkohla was assassinated in Philippi in April while meeting with community members living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.

He was helping the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to negotiate a relocation plan for them to clear the tracks for Metrorail to resume operations on the central line.

So far, two suspects have appeared in court. This while the alleged mastermind behind the murder was found dead in his holding cell hours before he was scheduled make his first court appearance earlier in November.