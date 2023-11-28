Implats: Safety measures were not '100% foolproof' to prevent miner deaths

A cage carrying 86 workers dropped to the bottom of the shaft, instantly killing 11 and injuring 75 others.

JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum mine management says it is clear safety measures were not "foolproof" following the death of 11 workers over a mechanical failure.

The Rustenburg-based mine is reeling from what it’s calling its darkest day ever, following the tragic loss of lives.

The company held a media briefing on Tuesday at their headquarters in Rustenburg.

There have been allegations that workers at Impala Platinum mines had previously raised concerns with management over health and safety concerns underground.

The mine’s CEO, Nico Muller, says the company has open communication lines where employees can raise issues.

“There is never a case where those issues are not addressed clearly. We have not been a hundred percent foolproof and we had the failure in our main conveyance system in the shaft.”

Muller says the company has suspended all underground work until they can identify what caused the failure and how to rectify it.