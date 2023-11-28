Impala mine deaths bring total mining accident fatalities for 2023 to 52

On Monday, a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault in its conveyance system, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft. Eleven miners were killed.

JOHANNESBURG- The deaths of 11 workers at Impala Platinum Mine brings the number of fatalities from mining accidents this year to 52, surpassing last year’s total of 49.

On Monday, a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault in its conveyance system, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

Rescue operations were concluded by 8AM, recording eleven deaths and 10 people in critical condition while the rest sustained minor injuries.

The mine held a press briefing at its Rustenburg headquarters on Tuesday.

This latest mining disaster has once again brought into the spotlight the issue of safety for workers underground.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said this was a setback in the government’s effort to move towards zero harm in the mining industry

"The mining industry is a difficult sector, it's a dangerous sector, it's a dirty sector and it’s a diseased sector. When we get into mining, you understand that.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Mathunjwa the president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which is the only recognised trade union at the Impala Mine, said the government did not take seriously the deaths of mineworkers.

"Forty-one breadwinners have been killed by these mines. Tell me who has been charged to date? No one, so these inquiries are becoming a new normal, like load shedding."

The Impala mine said it would cooperate with all government investigations.