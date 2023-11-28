Health NGOs admitted as friends of court in cystic fibrosis drugs battle in SA

US pharmaceutical company Vertex patented the ‘miracle’ cystic fibrosis treatment in South Africa despite it not being sold in the country, resulting in it being unable to be sold by anyone else, and leaving it out of reach for patients.

JOHANNESBURG - The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Doctors without Borders (MSF) are admitted as friends of the court in a case against US pharmaceutical company Vertex, aimed at bringing life-saving cystic fibrosis treatment to patients in South Africa.

Vertex doesn’t sell the drugs in the country or in most of the developing world, with the massive price tag of around R5 million a year making them unaffordable for these markets in any case.

Despite this, the company patented them here. This means no-one else can sell them either, thus leaving the treatment hailed as a “miracle” in the field out of reach for South African cystic fibrosis patients.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system. Symptoms differ and can include coughing, recurring lung infections, inability to gain weight and fatty stools.

READ: David vs Goliath legal battle for life-changing cystic fibrosis drugs in SA

The case was brought by Cheri Nel, who has cystic fibrosis herself, and the Cystic Fibrosis Association and they’re challenging Vertex’s patents for Trikafta and Kalydeco in the Court of the Commissioner of Patents.

The TAC and the MSF, represented by Section27, have now also been admitted as friends of the court.

They said their submissions would focus on why “the socio-economic landscape of South Africa [demanded] that medicines be made affordable”, as well as their experience in “campaigning for and facilitating access to medicines” together with “relevant domestic and international developments”.

The case is yet to be set down for hearing.