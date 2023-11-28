Fourth suspect in Loyiso Nkohla murder case appearing in transit in EC court

The 41-year-old man was arrested in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape on Monday, while he was appearing in court for an unrelated matter.

CAPE TOWN - A fourth suspect in the Loyiso Nkohla murder case is on Tuesday appearing in transit in the East London Magistrates Court.

The 41-year-old man was arrested in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape on Monday, while he was appearing in court for an unrelated matter.

Three other gunmen have already been arrested for the assassination of the Cape Town politician and community activist in Philippi in April, while he was meeting community members living along the train tracks as part of PRASA's efforts to clear the central line and resume operations.

One of them, the alleged mastermind involved in an apparent business dispute, died while in custody.

Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi: "The provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major-General Makgato, praised the members for the job well done in ensuring that all the alleged perpetrators are brought to book and with the hope that justice will prevail."