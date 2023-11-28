CT municipal officials praised for rescuing baby from house fire

Last week, eight members from the Pinelands sewer depot, attached to the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department rescued six people, including a baby, from a house fire in Heideveld.

Last week, eight members from the Pinelands sewer depot, attached to the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department, were attending to a blocked sewer in Athlone, when they were forced to leave due to a shooting.

Driving down Klipfontein Road, the team noticed a house on fire in Heideveld and acted quickly to help those inside.

Some members of the Pinelands sewer depot team evacuated the parents and three young children from the burning house.

Two members also climbed onto the roof of the garage and broke a window to rescue the two-month-old baby, who was stuck in an upstairs bedroom.

Using the water in their truck, normally used to respond to sewer blockages, the team then doused the fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the blaze had already been extinguished.

The water and sanitation officials did not stop there and went on to sponsor essentials to the family in their personal capacity, to help them rebuild their lives.