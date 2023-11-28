ANC hits back at parties opposed to Iran's BRICS inclusion

The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday labeled political parties opposed to Iran’s inclusion in the BRICS bloc of countries as hypocrisy during a parliamentary debate on the recent BRICS Parliamentary Forum hosted by South Africa.

Political parties in Parliament on Tuesday continued to be divided on the success of the recent forum, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) criticising the ANC for cosying up to nations with what it called dubious backgrounds.

Poor attendance and time-keeping, an unprepared South African delegation, and inconsistent decision-making - some of the criticisms of political parties who were part of South Africa’s delegation to the September BRICS parliamentary gathering in Johannesburg.

The DA’s Dave Bryant has questioned South Africa’s acceptance of Iran’s inclusion as a new BRICS partner, given its human rights track record, especially against women and girls.

"Referring to Iran as progressive is absurd."

But the ANC’s Bheki Hadebe hit back.

"FF Plus and DA are complaining about the inclusion of Iran - yet they are supporting Israel. This is hypocrisy of the highest order."

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Narend Singh cautioned about excluding potential trade relations with some countries, while the Freedom Front Plus warned that entering into agreements with China were seldom without greater benefit to the Asian superpower than African nations.



Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) again called for the end of the use of the US dollar as the global currency of trade.