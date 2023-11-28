After being robbed, Chikunga urges motorists to avoid stopping on side of road

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said that when in trouble, road users should rather drive to the nearest petrol station or until they come across law enforcement authorities.

JOHANNESBURG - With the festive season fast approaching, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged motorists to avoid stopping on the side of the road, citing safety concerns.

Earlier in November, Chikunga and her VIP bodyguards were robbed on the N3 highway near Heidelberg after they stopped to change a flat tyre.

She said when in trouble, road users should rather drive to the nearest petrol station or until they come across law enforcement authorities.

"If you a driving and you suffer a puncture, please don't stop. We will allow you with a flat tyre to drive on the yellow line. We have said to traffic officers not to criminalise such people for driving on the yellow line. You would rather drive on the yellow line than stop because that is when the criminals will pounce on you."

READ: Minister Chikunga grateful for support in wake of robbery - Transport Dept