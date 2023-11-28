11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platinum

The deadly incident involved a winder rope that the company has further explained 'connects the personnel conveyance which hoists employees up and down the shaft'.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven miners have died at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg.

The mineworkers were trapped underground on Monday afternoon following what Implats has described as “a serious safety incident” at its 11 Shaft operation.

The deadly incident involved a winder rope that the company has further explained “connects the personnel conveyance which hoists employees up and down the shaft”.

It's understood a cage carrying workers fell to the bottom of the shaft.

The company’s Johan Theron: “I can confirm there were 86 people involved in the incident and that regrettably and tragically 11 have sustained fatal injuries.”

Theron says the rescue operation concluded on Monday night.

Seventy-five people sustained injuries and were rushed to four nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“The rescue operation was concluded overnight. There is nobody involved in the incident underground, at this stage. Everybody that was involved has been rescued or recovered,” said the company's Johan Theron.

NUMSA PAYS HOMAGE TO FALLEN MINEWORKERS

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has conveyed condolences to families of the 11 miners who died tragically at the Impala Platinum mine.

The union's spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the miners who died were not just numbers but breadwinners.

“NUMSA dips its revolutionary red flag to mourn the loss of these workers. They are not just numbers, they are breadwinners, and they have households who love them, and depend on them. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends for this tragic loss of life.”