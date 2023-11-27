WATCH: Brawl breaks out in court during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The fight began during a short adjournment as the accused were sitting casually after one of wardens tried to get the men to change the way they were sitting.

PRETORIA - A physical fight broke out in the Pretoria High Court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday.

The scuffle broke out during a short adjournment as the accused were sitting casually.

One of the wardens tried to get the men to change how they were sitting when tempers flared.

BREAKING: physical fight ensues between the accused and some correctional services officers in the PTA high court. #SenzoMeyiwaTrial



The officers have a problem with how the accused were seated. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/egKXOKhW9t ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2023

The latest comes as a police officer, who was escorting one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial to make confession statements, insisted he was spoiled for choice on what to eat.

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane is back on the witness stand on Monday after his testimony was paused to allow for a testimony by a vehicle tracking expert.

The defence pointed out that on the day before Bongani Ntanzi was taken to make his first confession statement, police spent over 17 hours with him.

Advocate Bakwena Monyeki was questioning whether he was given food during this time.

Mogane was also questioned on whether Ntanzi was afforded the opportunity to take a shower.