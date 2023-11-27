Still no clarity on when repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street will get underway

Forty people were injured and one killed in July when an underground gas explosion ripped open an extensive strip of roadway on the busy city centre street. And four months later, repairs are yet to commence.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s still no clarity around when repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street will get underway.

Speaking to 702’s Clement Manyathela on Monday, Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the plan was to get started on 1 December but their request to have the incident declared a disaster has now been refused, throwing a spanner in the works.

"The challenge that we are encountering at this point is the fact that we had declared it a disaster and for us to be able to completely reconstruct it, we’d have to then access those funds from the national spheres of government but it was declined."

Gwamanda said they’re now working on repurposing funds within various city departments.

"It was meant to kick-start on 1 December because there’s a contractor that’s been appointed already. It was just the issue of the national government having declined our application for a disaster."