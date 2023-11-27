SAPS were enforcing flags, banner ban at Festive Lights Switch-On event - COCT

There's been concern that the action targeted Palestinian flags, with many saying they were not allowed to display their black, white, red and green coloured flags.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says police were enforcing an apparent ban on flags and banners at the Festive Lights Switch-On event.

Safety and Security MMC JP Smith says initially, he was not aware of the situation, but following complaints, he asked around...

"I was then informed that the authorised officer, in other words, the most senior SAPS member at the event who becomes the commander of that venue operations centre had issued an instruction to the private security guards and to all the enforcement staff that no banners of any kind or flags may be brought into the inner perimeter, which then obviously created significant problems when people started arriving with such."

There's been concern that the action targeted Palestinian flags, with many saying they were not allowed to display their black, white, red and green coloured flags.

However, Smith says as far as he understands, the instruction was not aimed against any particular flag or banner but against all.

"My understanding was that there was a concern that people from different groupings or conflicting views would enter the site and that this could cause a public disorder incident that could spin out of control. When this was discovered, the mayor who was on site, appealed to SAPS to reverse that position which the senior official did and that then diffused the conflict at that time."

Smith says he does not believe the instruction was helpful as it created more conflict than it attempted to prevent.