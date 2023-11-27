SABC appoints Nomsa Chabeli as new CEO

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Nomsa Chabeli as its new group chief executive officer (CEO) after four months of the public broadcaster being without a CEO.

The broadcaster's last CEO, Madoda Mxakwe's term came to an end in June, making him the first person to complete their contract term in that position at the SABC in 15 years.

Its board of directors said it had confidence Chabeli would spearhead the vision that the broadcaster had for the future.

After months of the SABC being without a CEO, it said that Chabeli's appointment would help meet the evolving needs of its audience.

Chabeli's career spans over two decades, with her working at telecommunications company MTN, SuperSport and DStv.

The SABC has been faced with challenges this year, from not having a board of directors for six months to its financial difficulties.

In a statement, Chabeli said that she would continue to advance its mission as a public broadcaster.