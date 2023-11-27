SA’s exorbitant crime stats indicate GBV deserves full-time focus: NPO

The organisation, Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, said during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, the fight against gender-based violence must be intensified.

It is one of scores of organisations taking to the streets to talk to communities about GBV and femicide over the next two weeks to mark 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children - a United Nations campaign held annually from 25 November to 10 December.

The Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement's Wendy Pekeur says this period must to be used to intensify the fight against GBV and to remember those women and children who lost their lives.

Pekeur highlighted the importance of having discussions with children from a young age.

She said her organisation worked with another to visit schools to teach children about good secrets and bad secrets, their bodies and how to report sexual violence.

"They should know from a very young age that touching inappropriately and doing things to their bodies cannot be a secret, and that's why they need to differentiate.

"That's why our roles as parents are also important. We cannot just wait for the school system to teach children about these things. We must create that safe space for our children."

Pekeur says danger is lurking within homes, communities, and education facilities; places that are meant to be safe.

"When I was small, my grandmother always used to tell me to be careful of the black car with the dark windows. Today, when I Iook at the statistics, more than 60% of sexual crimes happen in the home of the victim or the perpetrator.

"Danger is lurking in spaces where our children and our women need to feel safe and that's why we cannot not talk to our children about these things."

The latest crime statistics showed that between July and September, 6,945 people were murdered in South Africa, of which 881 were women and 293 were children.