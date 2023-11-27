SA’s badminton duo Ackerman and Laurens dominate Botswana Future Series

The pair took down twins, Nabeeha and Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, from Maldives in three tough games 21-13, 20-22, 21-18.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s badminton duo of Amy Ackerman and Deidre Laurens continued their dominance in Africa after claiming victory in the Botswana Future Series on Sunday.

The pair took down twins, Nabeeha and Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, from Maldives in three tough games 21-13, 20-22, 21-18.

Last week, the pair won the women’s doubles at the Zambia International when they beat Uganda’s Gladys Mbabazi and Husina Kobugabe 21-13 and 21-15.

Next up is the South African Future Series, which starts on Thursday.

Along with other badminton players from South Africa, the pair is trying to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. This comes after the country's disappointment of having no players at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The duo needs to be ranked in the top 50 women's doubles pairs in the world by 28 April 2024. They are currently at number 58, with around six months left until the qualification period ends.

