Ramokgopa says there will be less load shedding over festive season

The minister said with some generating units expected to return to service during the week, there would be more generating capacity, allowing for lower stages of load shedding. there will be more capacity on the power grid, which would also allow some days to have load shedding suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will be less load shedding over the December period, adding that some days will be load shedding-free.

Ramokgopa spoke at a media briefing on Sunday, where he gave an update on the state of the national power grid.

This comes as the rolling power cuts are reduced to Stage 3 until Monday afternoon, before Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding.

After Eskom ramped up load shedding to the highest stage last week, Ramokgopa said there was no need to worry about higher stages of the rolling power cuts over the festive season.

He said implementing Stage 6 was a setback for the utility that was caused by the unanticipated breakdown of multiple generating units.

However, Ramokgopa said with some generating units expected to return to service during the week, there would be more generating capacity, allowing for lower stages of load shedding.

He said during December, electricity demand is expected to be lower, adding that this will make it possible to suspend the rolling power cuts on some days.